RUTLAND TOWN, Vt. (NEWS10) – A Proctor man has been cited to court after he allegedly climbed through the drive-through window at Taco Bell in Rutland Town on Friday night. According to Vermont State Police, Kenrick Staine, 45, faces charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful trespass.

Police say around 9:30 p.m., they were told about a disorderly man who had climbed into the restaurant on Farrell Road. Staine allegedly blocked traffic in the drive-through to accomplish the feat.

No further details were provided as of Monday morning. Staine was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court on August 29 at 10 a.m.