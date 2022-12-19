RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — The “Dogz of Oz World Tour,” presented by Toto co-founder and musical director David Paich, is making a pit stop in Rutland, Vermont on March 6. Joining Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams on the road are new band members John Pierce on the bass, Robert “Sput” Searight on the drums, and Steve Maggiora on the keys. This marks the 15th incarnation of the Toto line-up in consideration of band members or sidemen who joined or exited.

Collectively, Toto has over two billion streams worldwide on all streaming services. Just last year, one of their biggest hits, “Africa,” went from being a Platinum single to being recertified six-times Platinum. With over 40 years together and thousands of credits, including the biggest selling album of all time—Michael Jackson’s Thriller—and accolades to their names, Toto remains one of the top-selling touring and recording acts in the world.

The March 6 performance is slated for 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, December 23, at 10 a.m.

The show will be held at the Paramount Theatre, located at 30 Center Street. If you have any questions, call (802) 775-0570.