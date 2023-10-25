Editor’s note: The previous story credited the incorrect arresting police department. The article has been updated to reflect that change.

KILLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Killington Police arrested a Hartland man for negligent operation of a motor vehicle. The vehicle was observed via radar traveling 75 mph on Killington Road.

The posted speed limit is 35 mph. Police conducted a traffic stop and issued the driver a speeding ticket, which included a $599 fine and 8 points assessed on his driver’s license. The driver was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division on December 18.