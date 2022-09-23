KILLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Killington Cup returns on Thanksgiving weekend celebrating the history and passion for alpine skiing. Proceeds go towards the Killing World Cup Foundation.

The cup allows attendees to watch the fastest female ski racers in Slalom and Giant Slalom battle for the top prize on the Superstar trail. The weekend is full of entertainment including live music and a vender village on race days.

The Killington World Cup Foundation (KWCF) is a nonprofit organization developed to support athletes at the Killington World Cup and beyond. Killington and KWCF are able to raise money for winter sports infrastructure and [programming throughout the Northeast. Olympian and broadcaster Doug Lewis states, “The KWCF is critical to not only the success of the Killington World Cup events each year, but it has changed the lives of so many young ski racers across the Northeast with its goal of benefitting local and regional youth development programs. KWCF continues to provide opportunity and critical help to clubs to help them support the dreams of their athletes.”

General Admission tickets are $5 per day but there are other options such as grandstand, and VIP at various prices. Free parking and a shuttle will continue to be available around Killington Resort. Tickets will be available starting October 6 at 10 a.m. More information is found on the Killington resort website.