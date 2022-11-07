POULTNEY, Vt. (NEWS10) — The historic truss bridge over the Poultney River located at the intersection of Thrall Road and River Street has been successfully removed. The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced that cranes lifted the bridge and placed it on the north side of the river, where it was disassembled, to repurpose it for use on one of the State rail trails.

The bridge was constructed in 1925 and rehabilitated in 1968, but an inspection in 2020 revealed advanced deterioration. The bridge has been closed to vehicular traffic since May 15, 2020, with detours going through Route 30 S and Furnace Street.