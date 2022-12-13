MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Belmont, Vermont woman is in serious condition after a two-car crash on Belmont Road in Mount Holly, according to the Vermont State Police. The wreck happened at about 3:50 p.m. Monday.

Police say the woman, 44, crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck head-on. She was seriously injured in the crash and had to be rushed to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The other driver involved in the crash was uninjured, police said. However, his truck, a 2020 Toyota Tundra, was a total loss. The Belmont woman’s 2012 Ford Fusion was also totaled.

Troopers were assisted by the Mount Holly Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service, and Benny’s Towing. An investigation into the wreck remains ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to call Trooper Steven Schutt at the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, at (802) 773-9101.