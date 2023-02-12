WALLINGFORD, Vt. (NEWS10) — A head-on crash in the town of Wallingford, Vermont, left one driver hospitalized with serious injuries. The crash occurred on Friday around 6:34 in the morning.

Police say the two-vehicle car crash happened on US Route 7 north on Maple Street. Police arrived on the scene and identified the two cars involved were a 2008 Toyota Yaris and the other was a 2016 Kia Sorento. Police say their investigation found the Toyota had crossed the center lane lines while driving southbound and hit the Kia head-on. The driver of the Toyota suffered serious injuries, however, police say they were in stable condition. They were taken to the Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the Kia suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. The Wallingford Fire Department, Wallingford Rescue, Regional Ambulance Service, Carraras Towing, and Howe Center Auto assisted police at the scene. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at (802) 773-9101.