Donate unwrapped gifts in these boxes placed throughout Rutland County to make a difference in a family’s holiday

RUTLAND COUNTY, Vt. (NEWS10) — Looking for ways to give back this holiday season? Rutland County Parent Child Center has got you covered.

Be on the lookout for donation boxes in Rutland County. If you see one feel free to donate new unwrapped gifts to brighten up a family’s holiday this year. The boxes are placed at at the following locations,

Fruition Fineries

Franklin’s Restaurant (Proctor)

Rutland Price Chopper

Alderman’s Toyota

Key Honda

Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum

Mountain Music

Hubbard’s Bald Mountain Farm

Sparkle Barn

Ace Hardware

Little Haveli

Jones Donuts & Bakery

Sacred Soul

Avanti Hair Salon

McDonald’s @ South Main St. and Woodstock Ave.

Angler Pub

Vermont Martial Arts Academy

Donations are also accepted at the Rutland County Parent Child Center website.