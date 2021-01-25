Georgia teen fined $220 for role in deadly Vermont crash

First responders are shown on September 8, 2020 at the scene of a car crash in Charlotte, VT. Two people from Ferrisburgh, VT were killed.

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WFFF) — A teenage girl from Georgia has been fined $220 for her role in a September crash in Charlotte in which two people died.

Isabel Seward of Atlanta was 16 years old at the time of the incident, according to the Rutland Herald. A public records request has found that she pleaded no contest to a civil traffic ticket. Seward’s mother paid the $220 fine.

The crash happened on September 8 on Route 7, near Church Hill Road. The Vermont State Police preliminary crash report shows that Seward was driving north in a pickup truck when she crossed the center line and hit a southbound car head-on.

Chet Hawkins, 73, and Connie Hawkins, 72—both of Ferrisburgh—were in the car. Connie died at the scene, and Chet, a retired Ferrisburgh town clerk, died at UVM Medical Center.

