RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — Gabby Barrett will be playing the Vermont State Fair this summer. Rutland’s Paramount Theatre announced that they were adding a second headliner to the fair on Tuesday morning.

Barrett will take the stage at the Diamonds and More Grandstand on August 17. Now 23, she is a country singer who won third place on American Idol in 2018, the first season on ABC after a two-year hiatus. Her 2019 single “I Hope” reached No. 1 on the country charts, No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and is certified seven-times platinum.

Barrett joins a lineup fronted by country star Jake Owen, who takes the stage two days after her. Tickets for Barrett go onsale June 2 at 10 a.m. Tickets for Owen, meanwhile, are still available online at the Paramount Theatre website.