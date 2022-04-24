MENDON, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Vermont State Police were notified of a family fight at Journeys End in Mendon, Vermont, around 6:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Through investigation, it was determined that 26-year-old Dylan Shaimas, a parolee, allegedly damaged property and violated his conditions of release.

Police also say Shaimas resisted arrest and was in possession of a small quantity of cocaine. He committed all of the offenses in the presence of a child.

Charged:

Violation of conditions of release

Unlawful mischief

Offense committed in the presence of a child

Possession of cocaine (less than 2.5 grams)

Resisting arrest

The Vermont Superior Court was contacted, and separate conditions of release were imposed. Shaimas was ordered to appear in the Rutland Criminal Division of the court on Monday, at 12:30 p.m.