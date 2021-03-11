Fatal snowmobile crash in Rutland County

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (NEWS10) — At about 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Vermont State Police Troopers received reports of a snowmobile crash and responded to the scene.

Police say the single-vehicle crash was fatal. The snowmobile driver—52-year-old Jody Catalano of Madison, Connecticut—was headed south on VAST Trail RD 79 and went off the trail while navigating a left curve. She was traveling at about 20 miles an hour and was wearing a helmet approved by the Department of Transportation.

Catalano was ejected from the 2000 Yamaha SXR500 snowmobile and hit her head on a tree beside the snow trail. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash took place near Yale Road South, off Government Road in Mount Holly.

If you have any information about the crash, contact Trooper Charles Gardner at (802) 773-9101.