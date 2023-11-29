KILLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Killington Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on Route 4 on Tuesday afternoon. Mark J. Candon, 71, of Rutland, passed away during the incident.

Investigations indicate that Candon was traveling east on Route 4. His vehicle crossed the center lane into the west lane and collided with a Marble Valley Regional Transit Bus. The driver of the bus, Gary E. Gilmore of North Clarendon, and a female passenger were taken to the Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Route 4 was closed for approximately 4 hours. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Killington Police Department at (802) 422-3200.

Assisting agencies include Vermont State Police, State Police Crash Reconstruction Team, Regional Ambulance Service, VT DMV, and Killington Fire and Rescue Department.