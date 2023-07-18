CASTLETON, Vt. (NEWS10) — First responders from across Vermont traveled to Vermont State University in Castleton to pay their respects to the young Rutland police officer who died in the line of duty.

Jessica Ebbighausen was laid to rest on Tuesday. Hundreds of community members and law enforcement officers honored her life and service.

Officer Ebbighausen was just 19 and working toward becoming a full-time member of the Rutland Police Department. She was killed on July 7 when her cruiser was hit by a man allegedly fleeing a home break-in.

The suspect was charged with Grossly Negligent Operation of a Vehicle. Additional charges are possible.