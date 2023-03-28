FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (NEWS10) — Fair Haven police, fire and EMS responded to a structure fire on March 28 round 6 a.m. on Griffith Pond Road. According to officials, the fire resulted in two deaths.

Authorities responded to a report of a structure fire on Griffith Pond Road in Fair Haven where they confirmed a working fire. A search inside the home began when officials learned the home occupants could have been inside. Police report the remains of two people were recovered from the home. The bodies were sent to the medical examiner’s officer for autopsies and to confirm identities. Vermont State Police are assisting with the investigation into the cause of the fire.