FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Fair Haven Police are searching for a woman whose family members said they “have not been able to make contact with for quite some time,” according to a Facebook post from the police department. Ashley N. Goodrich, 35, of Prospect Street in Fair Haven was reported missing on Thursday.
Police said Goodrich might be driving a newer Blue Subaru WRX with gold wheels and an unknown temporary Vermont license plate. She either has blonde-dyed or brown hair, is 5’01” tall, and weighs 120 pounds.
If you have seen or heard from Goodrich, you are asked to please call Fair Haven Police at (802) 265-8293.