FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Fair Haven Police are searching for a woman whose family members said they “have not been able to make contact with for quite some time,” according to a Facebook post from the police department. Ashley N. Goodrich, 35, of Prospect Street in Fair Haven was reported missing on Thursday.

Police said Goodrich might be driving a newer Blue Subaru WRX with gold wheels and an unknown temporary Vermont license plate. She either has blonde-dyed or brown hair, is 5’01” tall, and weighs 120 pounds.

Have you seen this woman? (Photo: Fair Haven Police Department)

If you have seen or heard from Goodrich, you are asked to please call Fair Haven Police at (802) 265-8293.