FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Fair Haven man is facing charges after two juveniles allegedly stole his firearm. Fair Haven Police say Joshua G. Kruml, 46, left his firearm on a shelf, which led to the theft.

The firearm was reported missing on October 1. Police were able to recover the gun a few days later. The two juveniles were charged in connection to the theft.

Kruml was charged with negligent storage of a firearm. He was issued a citation to appear in Rutland District Court at a later date.