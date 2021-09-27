Ex-Vermonter arrested in Alaska, charged with threat to kill local relatives

KASILOF, Alaska. (WFFF) — A man who moved earlier this year from Rutland County to Alaska is facing federal charges for allegedly making long-distance death threats against Vermonters.
Brian Tarbell, 34, moved in April from West Pawlet to Kasilof, Alaska. The FBI arrested him earlier this month at an airport in that area. According to the Bennington Banner, Tarbell was on his way to Vermont at the time with a rifle, two handguns, and ammunition in his possession.
Tarbell is charged with five counts of making interstate threats and one count of cyber-stalking. A grand jury indicted him on those charges last week for alleged death threats against at least four people that are believed to be in the Green Mountain State.
