PITTSFORD, Vt. (NEWS10) – On April 16, around 4:33 p.m., Troopers from the Vermont State Police were notified of a two-vehicle crash on Route 7. According to police, the crash took place near Sangamon Road, in Pittsford.

Through investigation, police determined that Hunter Dyer, 27, of Brandon was driving north on Route 7 when he allegedly tried to pass another car on a curve. This caused Dyer’s car to cross the centerline, hitting another car head-on.

Both drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center by Regional Ambulance Service. Dyer is scheduled to appear in court on May 23, at 10:00 a.m. to answer a charge of negligent operation.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on-scene by Regional Ambulance Service, Pittsford First Response, and Pittsford Fire Department. This is an ongoing investigation and charges are pending at this time.