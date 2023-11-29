PITTSFORD, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police and rescue personnel responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer that left one person with life-threatening injuries. The crash happened Tuesday around 3:04 p.m. on Route 7 in Pittsford, Vermont.

Police say an initial investigation found the tractor-trailer was taking a left turn to travel north on US Route 7 when a 2010 Toyota Prius was traveling south on US Route 7. Police say evidence indicated the tractor-trailer was taking up both the north and southbound lanes when leaving Casella’s parking lot.

Police say the front end of the Prius struck the trailer portion and the driver sustained life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to UVM Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Vermont State Police at (802) 388-4919.