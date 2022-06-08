RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) – Early Tuesday morning, around 1:40 a.m., Troopers with the Vermont State Police were called to a domestic disturbance in Rutland. Investigations at the scene revealed that Susan Fabian, 24, of Rutland allegedly assaulted a family member and violated multiple sets of pre-trial conditions of release.

Police say while they were at the scene, Fabian showed signs of impairment. She was screened, arrested, and taken to the Rutland Barracks where she was processed for DUI.

Fabian was processed and released into the custody of the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility. Her bail has been set at $10,000.