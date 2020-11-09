Crash kills pedestrian on Route 7 in Rutland

Rutland County

by: Mike Hoey

Posted:

RUTLAND, Vt. (WFFF) — Vermont State Police are looking for witnesses to a Sunday night crash on Route 7 in Rutland in which a pedestrian died.

The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near the Days Inn, which is located at the intersection with Seward Road. Troopers say Nicole Roberson, 43, of Rutland was crossing the road on foot when a northbound sport utility vehicle hit her. Roberson died at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the SUV, a Rutland woman, was not hurt in the crash and has not been charged. Police are still investigating, and they’re asking you to call the VSP Rutland Barracks at (802) 773-9101 if you saw what happened.

