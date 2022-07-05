CLARENDON, Vt. (NEWS10) – A Rutland County man has been arrested after police say he physically assaulted two family members. Around 7:18 p.m. Monday, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a house in Clarendon for a report of a family fight. When they arrived at the scene, police say, they found the man’s two family members beaten and in pain.

Officers arrested Connor Bryan, 19, of Clarendon at the scene. He was taken back to the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland for processing and was released on conditions of release.

Bryan is due back in the Rutland Superior Court’s criminal division on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. He will answer a charge of domestic assault when he re-appears.