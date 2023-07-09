RUTLAND, V.T. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police announced that charges have been filed against the man who led Rutland police on a high speed chase resulting in a crash that killed an officer. Tate Rheaume, 20, has been charged with grossly negligent operation of a vehicle and attempting to elude, with additional charges still possible.

According to police, Rheaume, who was being pursued by officers on July 7 for allegedly attempting to break into a home, crashed into two cruisers, killing 19-year-old part-time Officer Jessica Ebbighausen and injuring two other officers. Rheaume was remanded to the Vermont Department of Corrections on $500,000 bail while remaining at the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment of his injuries from the crash.

Police say that Rheaume’s condition is listed as serious but stable. His arraignment is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on July 10 at the Vermont Superior Court in Rutland.

The incident remains under investigation. The Rutland City Police Station is holding a candlelit vigil in remembrance of Officer Ebbighausen on July 9.