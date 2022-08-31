RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit (MFRAU) announced a settlement with Our House residential care homes on August 31. Our House, an operator of four residential care homes in Rutland, has allegedly failed to meet proper resident care services.

Our House has allegedly failed to properly train staff and adequately document and monitor resident care services. These failures resulted in the abuse and neglect of residents.

Allegations

Failed to properly supervise the administration of medication on repeated occasions

Failed to protect residents from abuse

Failed to properly supervise and train staff, resulting in neglect

Failed to ensure that allegations of abuse were timely and properly reported

The settlement states for Our House to use new training and practices as well as an internal compliance monitor that will check Our House’s performance. The new implementations are an addition to existing training requirements. If Our House fails to meet these new standards at any point in the next three years, our House will have to pay $40,000 in damages and penalties.

The settlement also states Our House has agreed to these conditions. The residential care home has to ensure every individual delivering care of any kind is familiar with the residents and their care plans.