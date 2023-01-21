PITTSFIELD, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police from the Rutland Barracks responded to a car accident on Vermont Route 100 in Pittsfield on Friday, where a Jeep Cherokee rolled over onto its roof. There are no reported injuries in the accident.

Police say the conditions of the road were wet due to snow. The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was traveling south on Vermont Route 100 when they went off the right side of the roadway and then overcorrected their steering, causing the Jeep to leave the roadway on the left side. The Jeep rolled onto its roof before coming to an uncontrolled stop, according to police.

The driver was not hospitalized. There was damage to the roof, windshield, and left side of the vehicle. Police did not mention drugs or alcohol being a factor in the accident.