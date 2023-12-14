ARLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Kia Optima crashed into a Dollar General in Arlington, Vermont, around 8:30 a.m. Thursday causing property damage. The driver did not suffer any injuries in the crash.

According to Vermont State Police, the driver pulled into the parking lot, drove to a parking spot, and did not stop the car. The car jumped the curb and crashed into the side of the Dollar General.

The car sustained front-end damage. It was inoperable from the scene. Monarch’s Towing assisted on the scene.