BRANDON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Eric Grenier, 40, of Brandon, Vermont, was sentenced to two years in prison on Thursday, following his guilty plea to a charge that he possessed firearms as a convicted felon. U.S. District Court Judge Christina Reiss also sentenced Grenier to a three-year term of supervised release, which will be enforced once he gets out of jail. Grenier has been in custody since he was arrested in August 2021.

According to court records, on August 13, 2021, state and federal law enforcement authorities carried out a search warrant at Grenier’s home in Brandon. An officer with the Brandon Police Department was granted the search warrant to look for and seize a handgun that Grenier allegedly displayed during an altercation with a neighbor in July 2021.

During the search, agents seized two rifles and two pistols, as well as assorted ammunition, from Grenier’s locked bedroom. Grenier is prohibited by federal law from possessing any firearms because he has three felony convictions in Vermont for burglary and cultivating marijuana.

The case was investigated by the Brandon Police Department and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Grenier is represented by William Vasiliou II, Esq. The prosecutor is Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Waples.