BENSON, Vt. (NEWS10) – A 51-year-old woman was arrested after an incident in Benson Saturday night. Police say they were notified of a family fight on Howard Hill Road at about 8:30 p.m.

After an investigation, it was allegedly found that Stephanie Trepanier, of Benson, caused harm or bodily injury to a family or household member and then left the home in a car. While speaking with Trepanier, police say she showed signs of impairment and was screened for Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

Trepanier was released with court-ordered conditions and a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court. Her next court appearance has been scheduled for Monday, June 20, at 12:30 p.m.