SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Bennington man suffered minor injuries and was sent to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center early Thursday morning in Shaftsbury, Vermont. Police say the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the crash happened at 5:41 a.m.

According to Vermont State Police, the 56-year-old driver was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 7 near mile marker 21.8 when a moose appeared in front of his car. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was taken by the Arlington Rescue Squad to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for further medical treatment.