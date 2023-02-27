BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Starting on March 9, shoppers can make their way to a brand new grocery store opening at 239 Main Street. The Bennington Community Market will officially open their doors following a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.

The Market will follow a non-profit model to support local farmers and food producers and provide healthy food to residents. Grocery items include fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, grains, dairy products, beverages, and more from around the region.

There will be a bakery and coffee station inside the grocery store. Prepared foods made in-house are available to take home or for in-store dining.

“I’m thrilled to share my passion for cooking and feeding the community and excited about the dishes we will have to offer,” said General Manager Diana Shepherd. “We have a talented group of cooks and bakers with a wide range of expertise, including international foods, vegetarian and vegan options.”

The Market will accept SNAP benefits and aims to be able to participate in the WIC program. Discounts will be provided to those in need through the Healthy Food Access Fund.

Store hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. For more information about the local food producers, click here.