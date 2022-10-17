MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (NEWS10) — Four people were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon, after a crash on Vermont Route 103 (VT Rt. 103), near Sawyer Hill Road, in the Town of Mount Holly. Vermont State Troopers were sent to the scene around 5 p.m., after hearing two cars had collided near Harry’s Café.

Witnesses told Troopers that a 2018 Lexus ES was headed north on VT Rt. 103 when another car, driven by a Connecticut man, pulled out of Harry’s Café without yielding right-of-way. The Connecticut man’s 2021 Mazda CX 30 entered the northbound lane, police said, where it was struck on the driver’s side by the Lexus.

Both cars were totaled in the crash. Each had two people inside—a driver and a passenger—and all four were taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Vermont State Police were assisted on the scene by Regional Ambulance Service, Mount Holly Fire and EMS, and Ludlow Ambulance Services. Charges against either driver are pending.