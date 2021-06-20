3 Vermont groups get EPA money for ‘brownfields’ cleanup

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Three revolving loan funds in Vermont used to help clean up and revitalize brownfields are getting an infusion of $860,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA says the money will go to the Mount Ascutney Regional Commission, the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, and the Northwest Regional Planning Commission.

The funds will be used to help turn vacant and abandoned properties into community assets such as housing, recreation and open space, health facilities, social services, and commerce opportunities.

EPA New England Acting Regional Administrator Deborah Szaro says the Vermont groups have a proven track record of success.

“These groups have redevelopment projects already lined up and ready to go, putting businesses to work and transforming local communities,” she said in a statement. “COVID-19 has impacted every corner of New England and these grants have never been more important to our local partners or local economies.”

The Mount Ascutney Regional Commission will focus on cleaning up sites such as the Parks and Woolson Mill Site and the Park Street School in Springfield and the 22 Depot Avenue Site in Windsor.