MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (NEWS10) — A 13-year-old has died after an ATV crash in Rutland County. Vermont State Police have identified the boy as Jason Wooden of Randolph, Vermont.

On August 23 around 6 p.m., troopers responded to the crash on Gates Road South in Mount Holly. Police said Wooden appeared to have lost control of the ATV and left the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mt. Holly Rescue, Mt. Holly Fire Department, the Assistant Medical Examiner’s Office, Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office, and Carrara’s Towing assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.