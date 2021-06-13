1 victim in fatal Rutland County car crash

Rutland County
Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT HOLLY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police are reporting the death of Matthew G. Gibbud, 28, of Rutland after a crash on Thursday.

State police out of Rutland responded to the reported scene of the two-car accident on State Route 103 in Mount Holly at around 3:30 p.m. They say they learned that Gibbud had already been pronounced dead while still en route to the scene.

Police say it was a head-on crash, with Gibbud headed north in a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The other vehicle—a 2013 Dodge Ram driven by Nicholas Q. Huynh, 35, of Reading—was headed south. Police say Gibbud entered into oncoming traffic and hit the vehicle. Though he was wearing a seatbelt, he died from his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle went to Rutland Regional Medical Center for minor injuries. Both cars had significant front-end damage.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Police say they’re still investigating. If you or someone you know has information about the crash, contact the state police in Rutland at (802) 773-9101.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire