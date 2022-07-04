PAWLET, Vt. (NEWS10) — A woman has severely injured her hand after a two-vehicle crash in Rutland County on Sunday. According to Vermont State Police, Kate Solway, 19, of Easton, Connecticut, was taken to Glens Falls Hospital.

On July 3 around 12:45 p.m., troopers responded to the crash on Route 30 at the intersection of North Pawlet Road in West Pawlet. Police said a 1998 Mercury Mountainer, with Solvay as a passenger, ran a stop sign and was struck by a Mack truck.

Both the driver of the car and the truck were uninjured. The car was totaled. Police said a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint is pending in regards to the crash.