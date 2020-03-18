Interactive Radar

Russell Wilson, Ciara donate $1M in meals

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:
Twitter|@DangeRussWilson

SEATTLE, WA (CNN) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara have pledged to donate $1M in meals to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Seattle.

The couple posted the video on Wilson’s Twitter account with words of hope and kindness reassuring people we will make it through this tough time together.

