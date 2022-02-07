Russell Sage sets in-person 2022 commencement date

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Russell Sage College is moving forward with a traditional, in-person commencement ceremony for its class of 2022. Ceremony day is set for Saturday, May 14.

At 6 p.m. on May 14, graduates of Russell Sage from August and December 2021 and May 2022 will be honored. The ceremony will be held at MVP Arena – the former Times Union Center – in Albany.

“We take great pride in recognizing our graduates’ achievements,” said Sage President Christopher Ames. “This year, we are especially excited to return to our large, all-college gathering and to award diplomas in front of our graduates’ friends and family.”

Russell Sage will follow and uphold all public health guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic as it stands at that time. Russell Sage required coronavirus vaccine booster shots for all students and employees for the spring 2022 semester.

Along those same safety lines, all graduates and visiting guests will be asked to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours. The arena is located at 51 South Pearl Street.