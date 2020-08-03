Russell Sage College announces Fall reopening plan

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Russell Sage College released its Fall reopening plan Monday morning. The plan focuses on the safety of the college’s students, faculty and staff while still offering an in-person academic experience at both the Troy and Albany campuses.
The plan follows Reopening New York guidelines and exceeds the state standards in a number of areas, including:
- All residence hall rooms will be single-occupancy
- Classroom environments will require 6-foot social distancing and all students and faculty wearing masks
- Many classrooms and offices will be equipped with UV air-filtration systems
- Employees and students will be tested before returning to campus for fall semester
- Russell Sage will have the capacity to conduct and analyze COVID-19 tests for symptomatic individuals on either campus
- All students will sign a Sage Strong Pledge underscoring their shared commitment to community and public health
The full plan can be seen below:
