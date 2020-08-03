Russell Sage College announces Fall reopening plan

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Russell Sage College released its Fall reopening plan Monday morning. The plan focuses on the safety of the college’s students, faculty and staff while still offering an in-person academic experience at both the Troy and Albany campuses.

The plan follows Reopening New York guidelines and exceeds the state standards in a number of areas, including:

All residence hall rooms will be single-occupancy

Classroom environments will require 6-foot social distancing and all students and faculty wearing masks

Many classrooms and offices will be equipped with UV air-filtration systems

Employees and students will be tested before returning to campus for fall semester

Russell Sage will have the capacity to conduct and analyze COVID-19 tests for symptomatic individuals on either campus

All students will sign a Sage Strong Pledge underscoring their shared commitment to community and public health

The full plan can be seen below:

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES