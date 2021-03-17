Russel Sage College planning full in-person return to campus for Fall 2021 semester

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was announced Tuesday that Russel Sage College is planning an in-person 2021 fall semester, with on-campus classes, a calendar full of student activities, athletic and public events, as well as regular capacity on-campus housing.

College officials say that returning to normal campus life is dependent on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the State of New York. Russel Sage says they will continue to follow all required safety protocols in order to prioritize public health.

“We are all looking forward to being able to enjoy more personal interaction and the full use of campus facilities,” said Sage President Christopher Ames. “Our confidence in planning for a full campus experience in the fall is based on our success this year with students in residence; many classes fully or partially in person; sports teams competing this spring; and excellent compliance with safety protocols by the campus community.”

The college says academic programs that were designed to be fully online will continue to operate that way.

“The Russell Sage College community has demonstrated its willingness to adapt, and that quality will help us in taking full advantage of developing opportunities for re-engaging in campus life,” said Ames.