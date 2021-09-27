Russel Sage College celebrating National Voter Registration Day with community-based event

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Voter Registration Day is September 28 and Russel Sage College will celebrate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by helping to engage the community and register voters on both its Troy and Albany campuses.

The events are organized by the Sage Votes Committee, which is a comprehensive, non-partisan working group aimed at promoting student voter registration, voter participation and voter awareness through on-campus and virtual activities, that will feature food, music and fun.

Americans will celebrate National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 28 with a widespread cross-country effort to register voters ahead of Election Day this November. Thousands of local, state, and national organizations and volunteers will drive the effort as well as partner organizations to coordinate hundreds of events on and offline. You can use #NationalVoterRegistrationDay across social media to help bring attention to voter registration as well.

National Voter Registration Day was founded in 2012 and was designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their right to vote. More than 3 million Americans have reportedly registered to vote on the holiday since its start.