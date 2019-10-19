Rush Report: Saturday October 19

(NEWS 10) — While you are watching Saturday night football, News10ABC is working behind the scenes to bring you your news this evening.
Here’s what we are following for you today:
- Police identified the victim of the Friday night homicide in Albany as 26-year-old Raheem Douglas. The deadly shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. at First Street and Lexington Avenue. Douglas was shot multiple times in the torso and died upon arrival to Albany Medical Center. No arrests have been made yet. This is now the third homicide in the City of Albany in 2019.
- Albany police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon in at 100 Southern Boulevard. A 16-year-old man was shot in the leg.
- And, because of the recent increase in violence in Troy and Albany, the football game between the two high schools was moved from Friday night to Saturday afternoon. Security at the game told NEWS10 there were not any issues at the game.