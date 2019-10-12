Rush Report: Saturday Oct. 12

News

by: Web Staff, ,

Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS 10) — While you are watching Saturday night football, News10ABC is working behind the scenes to bring you your news this evening.

Here’s what we are following for you today:

  • NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno will have an exclusive report on a woman who said she is suffering a vaping related illness. Michelle Ratner, 35, said she bought a THC vape cartidge on the streets of Albany and became ill.
  • Troy police are continuing their investigation tonight after a body was found at the Ingalls Avenue Boat Launch. The body was found at around 9:30 a.m. Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious.
  • And, remembering a hero. Sgt. Francis Currey was laid to rest earlier today in South Bethlehem, more on his legacy tonight on NEWS10 ABC.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play