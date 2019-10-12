Rush Report: Saturday Oct. 12

(NEWS 10) — While you are watching Saturday night football, News10ABC is working behind the scenes to bring you your news this evening.
Here’s what we are following for you today:
- NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno will have an exclusive report on a woman who said she is suffering a vaping related illness. Michelle Ratner, 35, said she bought a THC vape cartidge on the streets of Albany and became ill.
- Troy police are continuing their investigation tonight after a body was found at the Ingalls Avenue Boat Launch. The body was found at around 9:30 a.m. Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious.
- And, remembering a hero. Sgt. Francis Currey was laid to rest earlier today in South Bethlehem, more on his legacy tonight on NEWS10 ABC.