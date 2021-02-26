Rural communities work to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, 100 Montgomery County residents will be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine through the state’s pop up vaccine clinic.

Montgomery County Executive Matthew Ossenfort says the county has been receiving 100-200 vaccine doses each week. Not nearly enough the vaccinate all the residents who are eligible. About 6,000 residents are currently on the waiting list for the vaccine.

“We’re doing pretty well, due to similar counties. The issue still remains the supply,” says Ossenfort.

According to the Mohawk Valley Regional Vaccination Network, six counties make up the Mohawk Valley Region. Montgomery County has the fewest vaccine pods out of all six counties. However that does not include the family-owned pharmacies and the hospital. Ossenfort says many residents have traveled to Albany, Utica and even Plattsburgh to get the shot.

“For us, three locations to make it easy for our residents to get to that location and it has worked out well so far,” says Ossenfort. Under New York State, vaccines are distributed to counties by population. Montgomery County makes up a little under 50,000 residents. According to the state’s website, 14% of county residents received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“One of the really nice things being in a rural county, we know a lot of these people, we can manage these things when the numbers are smaller as compared to larger county like Oneida County or Rockland County, where you’re talking about thousands and thousands of doses…We just want to get our county up to the point where we reach that herd immunity and doing our part to fight in the pandemic,” says Ossenfort.