Rural communities face challenges administering vaccines

COBLESKILL N.Y. (NEWS10) – The number of places for Schoharie County residents to go and get the COVID-19 vaccine is limited, and it may take a long drive to go get it.

Just like in the Capital Region, the Mohawk Valley region is also experiencing a COVID-19 vaccine supply shortage. Local healthcare professionals say the short supply isn’t the only issue they’re dealing with.

“I think it’s a story you heard over and over it really is a vaccine supply issue…not a distribution or demand issue,” says Eric Stein, President of Cobleskill Regional Hospital.

The Cobleskill Regional Hospital is the main location in Schoharie County to get vaccinated. This week, the hospital only received 100 doses. So, where else can residents get the vaccine locally? They may have to take a drive down The New York Thruway.

“When [you live in] a rural area, you don’t have many people. We’re a rural area and access is really hard…In other parts of the state, there were mass vaccination centers. There’s one in Utica, there’s one in Albany, one up north, Syracuse, none really closer into us. Also, drug stores are supposed to be focusing on Tier 1b age 65 and older and as far as I know, no Schoharie drug stores are vaccination centers,” says Stein.

Speaking statewide, only some pharmacies are currently vaccinating people who are 65 years and older. “People say the nearest drugstore to get the vaccine is in Poughkeepsie…in mid-February, so for a lot of our over 65 population, that’s an ask that they cannot make,” says Christopher Manley, Cobleskill Regional Hospital Pharmacy Supervisor.

Getting the vaccine out to all chain and independent pharmacies is something Steve Moore, Chairman of Pharmacists Society of the State of New York is hoping to see happen sooner than later. “I think as the supply continues to increase, you’re going to see more doses to those pharmacies that are already providing the vaccines and you’re going to see more pharmacies with doses,” says Steve Moore.

Residents won’t have to drive far to get the vaccine once it becomes available to more pharmacies. “That’s the great thing about the community pharmacies, they’re in the community. They know the fabric of the community, they’re there, hopefully in theory they are easier for parents to get to. We have parents who walk into our doors all the time so hopefully it’s less of a challenge to get to a mass vaccination site,” says Moore.