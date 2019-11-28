Running the 72nd Annual Troy Turkey Trot

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– A workout before the big meal, and it’s a Capital Region tradition. We’re talking about the 72nd Annual Troy Turkey Trot.

The Troy Turkey Trot is the Capital Region’s largest Thanksgiving road race, drawing as many as 8,000 participants. The first race of the morning is the 10K followed by a Grade School Mile, the Turkey Walk, then the 5K.

Registration closes a half hour before each race. News10’s Ben Ryan is at the Troy Turkey Trot this morning, speaking to organizers and runners. Click the video above to learn more.