Runners from across the country came to the Capital Region on Saturday for the 41st Freihofer’s Run For Women.

3,500 runners from 25 states gathered in downtown Albany to participate in the annual event.

“People just gravitate to this run because it has such a special energy to it with it just being all women,” according Director of Talent for Freihofer’s Christine Ammon.

Elaina Tabb finished the race in 16 minutes and 3 seconds, taking first place.