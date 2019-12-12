Rudy the puppy needs your help

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Rudolph is about three and a half months old black lab mix and has a broken leg. He was found on a side street in Catskill as a stray and brought to the Columbia Greene Humane Society.

Rudolph the puppy knows how to do one thing and that’s is to sit.

Like any puppy Rudy has lots of energy but he’s going to need surgery to repair his leg. That surgery is going to cost about $1,500. The Humane Society is looking for donations to help pay for Rudy’s surgery. If you would like to help out you can reach out to the Columbia Greene Humane Society, in Hudson New York at (518) 828-6044.