Rudy Giuliani’s leaking hair dye takes social media by storm

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and former New York City mayor, has made recent headlines — but not for usual matters.
Giuliani led a press briefing Thursday on the Trump campaign’s unsupported claims of widespread voter fraud in the election.
Things got heated – so heated that at one point Giuliani began to sweat mid-conference and his hair dye dripped down his face on both sides.
Twitter did what Twitter does best and took full advantage of the situation, as you can see below:
LATEST STORIES
- ‘Terrible disease’: The late Alex Trebek issues message on World Pancreatic Cancer Day
- Water service disruption announced in Ravena Nov. 21
- Vermont ski resorts confident in COVID-19 protocols, eager to begin season
- Vermont National Guard expects to complete Essex Junction field hospital by Sunday
- Make no mistake, Judge is the boss of the improving Giants