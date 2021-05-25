Rt. 10A bridge over Caroga Creek to close

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) announced that the Rt. 10A bridge over Caroga Creek will close on June 1 starting at 7 a.m. The bridge is expected to reopen prior to Labor Day weekend.

Construction crews will be replacing the bridge over the summer. There will b a short detour in place that will be clearly marked. Drivers will use Routes 10 and 29 for the detour.

Drivers are reminded of New York’s Move Over laws, requiring vehicles to move over and slow down near vehicles with flashing lights including, construction vehicles, police cars and emergency crews. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.